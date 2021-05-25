10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $600.00 $230.6K 7.9K 23.4K VIPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $27.00 $211.9K 10.9K 9.0K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $25.3K 6.6K 9.0K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $47.50 $27.6K 9.9K 7.4K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $274.7K 62.4K 7.1K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $18.50 $26.0K 2.9K 3.1K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $29.00 $33.5K 521 2.5K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $58.9K 5.7K 2.3K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $56.6K 15.4K 1.9K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $31.0K 3.0K 1.6K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.6K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 7958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 8477 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.9K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 10951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 6682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 9944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 605 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2498 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $274.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 62463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 2979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 428 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 5767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 15463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.