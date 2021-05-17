 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $130.00 $42.8K 83.9K 26.3K
MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $250.00 $54.5K 21.4K 8.4K
HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $10.50 $27.2K 3 7.8K
MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $23.00 $31.8K 2.3K 4.4K
SPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $438.0K 3.2K 2.6K
INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $64.5K 205 1.0K
SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $250.00 $110.0K 5.0K 736
FSLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $39.0K 4.1K 617
KC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $117.0K 273 605
CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $545.2K 7.3K 444

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2030 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 83918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 830 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 21457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 469 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $438.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 3284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 396 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 4189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KC (NASDAQ:KC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 344 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $545.2K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 7379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

