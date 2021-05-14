10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $575.00 $51.9K 2.4K 22.8K UA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $19.00 $95.2K 758 13.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $33.00 $26.2K 2.4K 8.3K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $62.50 $117.0K 7.4K 4.2K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $200.00 $184.6K 8.0K 3.9K LEAF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $5.00 $173.2K 4.6K 3.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $28.50 $55.0K 5.1K 3.2K HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $350.00 $68.8K 2.0K 2.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $125.00 $39.3K 492 2.0K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/14/21 $24.00 $98.6K 1.8K 1.4K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 445 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UA (NYSE:UA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2116 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 2472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 7453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1620 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.6K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 8022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEAF (NYSE:LEAF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 525 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.2K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 715 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 5126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 444 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 358 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.6K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.