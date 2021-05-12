10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $56.8K 34.3K 6.7K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $153.4K 66.2K 1.6K CNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $17.50 $45.3K 2.0K 1.5K PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $24.00 $36.3K 2.6K 866 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $10.00 $99.0K 116.4K 762 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $116.8K 11.6K 688 HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $220.00 $247.2K 2.2K 416 FTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $30.0K 6.4K 400 SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $17.00 $37.4K 343 265 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $213.3K 1.4K 237

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 34303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 618 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1650 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.4K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 66277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNR (NYSE:CNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 432 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 313 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 2610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 254 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 116468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 11668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 351 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 2287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTV (NYSE:FTV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 6415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.3K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.