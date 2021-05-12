10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $125.00 $31.0K 7.3K 34.6K STX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $70.00 $333.4K 35 3.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $45.2K 35.0K 1.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $225.00 $50.8K 11.0K 1.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $585.00 $185.8K 1.1K 960 KLIC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $46.00 $27.3K 37 879 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $210.00 $73.1K 6.7K 732 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/14/21 $26.00 $258.9K 159 593 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $97.50 $27.7K 2.1K 539 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $796.0K 2.0K 406

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 7339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STX (NASDAQ:STX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2900 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $333.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 35055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 351 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 11051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLIC (NASDAQ:KLIC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1263 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 618 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $796.0K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 2049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.