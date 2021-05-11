10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $127.00 $80.9K 6.4K 23.3K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $189.6K 38.0K 3.2K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $125.00 $75.0K 1.0K 1.8K FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $244.7K 2.6K 1.6K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $185.00 $397.9K 3.4K 1.5K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/11/21 $215.00 $800.0K 14 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $265.00 $95.1K 16.6K 1.1K EGHT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $61.2K 0 1.0K BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $165.00 $48.3K 2.4K 1.0K NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $66.00 $32.9K 2.0K 902

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 6433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2400 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.6K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 38014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 266 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.7K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 2678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $397.9K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 3410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 714 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 16630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EGHT (NYSE:EGHT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL (NYSE:BILL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 687 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 2020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.