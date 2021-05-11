 Skip to main content

Market Overview

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $475.00 $59.9K 3.3K 17.0K
NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $163.0K 9.4K 4.7K
DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $44.00 $57.6K 687 2.4K
WKHS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $10.50 $54.0K 2.4K 2.0K
SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $115.00 $78.6K 5.5K 1.5K
ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $160.00 $37.5K 4.9K 1.5K
GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $566.5K 4.9K 1.1K
BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $260.00 $41.2K 35.5K 1.0K
WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $129.00 $92.5K 1.2K 904
ELY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $31.00 $58.5K 9.5K 818

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 3397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1254 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 9478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 2459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.6K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 5514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 402 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $566.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 4955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 35513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 528 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELY (NYSE:ELY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 9534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

