10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $650.00 $89.3K 10.6K 31.7K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $27.00 $92.4K 6.1K 12.6K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $94.1K 3.7K 6.8K TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $47.00 $30.3K 144 5.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $52.50 $75.2K 117 3.2K WISH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $39.9K 6.2K 2.7K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $157.50 $141.7K 1.3K 1.6K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $62.50 $142.8K 6.6K 1.5K H CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $85.00 $40.5K 17 1.2K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $147.5K 7.8K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 10604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 114 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 6162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 3774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR (NYSE:TPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 675 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WISH (NASDAQ:WISH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 998 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 6206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 6628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding H (NYSE:H), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.5K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 7869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.