10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $42.00 $53.8K 11.3K 17.0K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $235.1K 17.3K 10.4K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $760.00 $37.6K 5.6K 9.2K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $90.00 $29.2K 10.2K 4.4K LESL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $56.5K 943 3.7K URBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $40.00 $27.8K 8 3.1K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $65.00 $37.2K 22.8K 2.2K TJX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $65.00 $155.0K 132 1.9K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/07/21 $58.00 $43.0K 5.4K 1.1K WOOF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $111.3K 1.8K 566

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 11335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2351 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 17374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 5692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 10212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LESL (NASDAQ:LESL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 361 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 22819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 5463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 420 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.