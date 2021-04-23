10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $740.00 $35.4K 8.7K 40.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $34.6K 40.9K 10.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $41.00 $34.2K 5.1K 9.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $63.50 $25.7K 243 3.3K RSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $61.4K 2.5K 3.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $3330.00 $55.1K 917 3.0K PLBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $45.00 $187.5K 3.5K 1.2K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $34.00 $40.0K 2.0K 1.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $170.00 $28.7K 90 498 UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $22.50 $26.3K 591 471

Explanation

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 8780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 637 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 40910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 5106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $63.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RSI (NYSE:RSI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 769 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $3330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

