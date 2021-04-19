10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $135.00 $31.5K 61.3K 125.7K EBON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $30.0K 17.6K 6.3K FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $17.00 $28.4K 351 5.5K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $137.00 $35.6K 506 3.5K LOGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $105.00 $63.2K 248 2.7K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $40.00 $94.5K 1.1K 2.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $90.00 $73.2K 11.2K 1.9K ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $320.00 $234.8K 519 1.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $80.00 $83.0K 1.8K 835 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $160.00 $73.9K 447 734

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 61342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 485 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 17687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 790 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOGI (NASDAQ:LOGI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 11257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 398 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.