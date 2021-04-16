10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $135.00 $30.4K 49.2K 37.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $81.00 $33.8K 7.4K 4.1K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $249.3K 16.8K 3.2K NCNO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $85.00 $422.8K 0 3.0K IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/23/21 $135.00 $207.6K 2.2K 2.7K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $4.00 $61.3K 99.9K 2.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $270.00 $73.1K 9.2K 1.9K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $190.8K 29.2K 1.8K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $120.00 $142.0K 8.2K 1.3K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $140.00 $25.6K 6.0K 1.2K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 49262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 7498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1348 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 16838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCNO (NASDAQ:NCNO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 2643 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $422.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 808 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.6K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 280 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 942 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 99991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 9258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.8K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 29258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 8258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 6032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.