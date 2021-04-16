10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $800.00 $85.9K 20.9K 13.5K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $36.50 $37.8K 7.5K 12.0K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $3370.00 $82.4K 710 5.9K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $22.50 $62.0K 3.2K 4.6K HBI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $19.00 $46.6K 648 4.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $62.00 $73.4K 641 1.9K YETI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $70.00 $170.0K 554 1.5K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $75.00 $101.8K 905 1.1K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $286.0K 2.9K 1.1K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $66.6K 252 1.0K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $429.0 per contract. There were 20916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 7546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 471 contract(s) at a $3370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 887 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBI (NYSE:HBI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 568 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YETI (NYSE:YETI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 126 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 663 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 280 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 454 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.