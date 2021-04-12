10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $132.00 $25.4K 25.6K 51.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $255.00 $74.2K 20.6K 18.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $600.00 $176.2K 7.0K 16.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $82.00 $25.2K 4.7K 10.5K INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $67.00 $37.4K 4.2K 3.0K FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $22.00 $36.9K 2.0K 2.7K EBON PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $26.6K 10.2K 1.0K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $136.00 $115.1K 61 707 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $115.00 $178.0K 2.9K 652 HIMX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $16.00 $35.5K 6.0K 627

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 25684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $369.0 per contract. There were 20695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 7073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 467 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 10235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.1K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 2961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 6004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

