10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $10.00 $25.7K 10.4K 36.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $39.00 $28.8K 4.0K 21.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $680.00 $257.1K 2.4K 12.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $230.00 $53.7K 5.0K 10.5K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $45.00 $28.5K 17.0K 5.1K LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $22.00 $831.2K 192 5.0K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/09/21 $3340.00 $154.9K 536 2.4K LB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $142.6K 10.5K 2.4K DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/09/21 $63.00 $41.4K 2.8K 2.0K TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $42.50 $38.5K 1.6K 1.4K

• For XL (NYSE:XL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 74 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 10404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 470 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.1K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 5066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 4754 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $6.0 per contract. There were 17084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4750 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $831.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $3340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.9K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LB (NYSE:LB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.6K, with a price of $713.0 per contract. There were 10531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR (NYSE:TPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 321 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

