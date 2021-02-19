10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $130.00 $35.4K 16.4K 28.6K SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $14.00 $50.6K 2.5K 20.3K ERIC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $12.00 $165.0K 9.6K 11.3K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $34.5K 44.0K 5.9K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $44.00 $28.0K 2.3K 5.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $87.50 $302.4K 6.5K 4.9K INSG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $26.0K 7.8K 4.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $62.50 $48.0K 23.3K 2.0K EBON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $41.0K 2.3K 1.8K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $250.00 $74.0K 1.1K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 16421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 11000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 9687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 44097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 2314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 526 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.4K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 6550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSG (NASDAQ:INSG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 7888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 23300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.