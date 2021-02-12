10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $135.00 $100.2K 74.4K 23.4K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/12/21 $93.00 $70.0K 12.3K 19.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $40.3K 8.7K 9.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $39.00 $30.2K 4.3K 8.1K FLEX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $21.00 $27.0K 97 7.4K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $140.00 $76.0K 8.2K 3.2K EBON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $7.50 $47.0K 2.0K 3.2K RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $46.4K 1.9K 2.8K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $1.6 million 6.1K 1.3K BB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $43.0K 3.0K 699

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 74413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 661 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 12346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 8293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1074 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 6187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 3040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

