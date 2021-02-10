10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $136.00 $44.5K 13.2K 48.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $95.00 $57.7K 29.4K 37.2K HIMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $14.00 $25.0K 70 6.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $46.00 $30.0K 991 2.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $240.00 $53.0K 4.6K 2.8K MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $340.00 $432.0K 6.5K 2.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $70.00 $170.0K 4.7K 2.2K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $2.6 million 5.1K 1.6K FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $45.00 $31.3K 2.3K 1.4K IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $125.00 $30.5K 3.9K 1.3K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 13206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 29473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 4601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $432.0K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 6524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 4746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $2055.0 per contract. There were 5136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 2336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 518 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 3937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.