10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $267.50 $44.7K 3.7K 6.6K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $100.00 $38.7K 7.3K 4.4K CNK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $189.0K 211 2.0K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $9.00 $35.9K 10.1K 1.9K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $160.00 $103.0K 6.4K 1.8K SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $59.50 $88.3K 2.9K 1.3K SKLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $258.2K 10.2K 1.1K IQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $25.00 $50.5K 12.6K 764 VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $56.00 $50.0K 73 250 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $250.00 $134.0K 5.0K 223

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 351 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $44.7K on this trade with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 298 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.7K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 7377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNK (NYSE:CNK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $189.0K on this trade with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 295 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.9K on this trade with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 10130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 206 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $103.0K on this trade with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 6414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 214 contract(s) at a $59.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $88.3K on this trade with a price of $413.0 per contract. There were 2987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 587 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $258.2K on this trade with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 10253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 308 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.5K on this trade with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 12633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 5, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $50.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $134.0K on this trade with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 5094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.