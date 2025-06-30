Ross Gerber Slams Trump's Tax Plan As 'Biggest...Scam Out There,' Says It Threatens Clean Energy Future: 'Big Ugly Bill'

Investment advisor and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber, has sharply criticized the new tax cut bill – One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed by the House and awaits pending approval from the Senate.

What Happened: In an X post, Gerber labeled it “the big ugly bill,” accusing it of sabotaging critical advancements in clean energy and transportation while conveniently sidestepping a notorious tax loophole known as carried interest, which he branded “the biggest tax scam out there.”

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” currently under consideration in the 119th U.S. Congress, has sparked debate with its proposed amendments to tax codes and energy policies.

Gerber, whose firm manages a $3.36 billion portfolio with a strong focus on technology, clean energy, and transportation as of Dec. 31, 2024, argues that the bill threatens to dismantle key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

That earlier legislation, enacted in 2022, has catalyzed $321 billion in private investment across 2,369 U.S. clean-energy projects, according to a June 5, 2025, report by ImpactAlpha.

Meanwhile, carried interest, a tax provision allowing private equity and hedge fund managers to pay a reduced capital gains tax rate of 23.8%, compared to the income tax rate of 37%, on their share of profits, was also central to Gerber’s criticism.

According to Gerber, this loophole saves wealthy fund managers billions annually, disproportionately benefits the ultra-rich, while straining federal revenues.

Why It Matters: Here is a list of a few clean energy stocks and an exchange-traded fund that investors could consider as a play on the possible effects on the industry, as highlighted by Gerber.

Stocks YTD Performance One-Year Performance First Solar, Inc. FSLR -18.41% -31.69% SunPower Corporation SPWR -3.35% 44.17% Wind Systems VWDRY 11.76% -31.18% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE -1.01% 1.42% Plug Power Inc. PLUG -50.21% -49.12% Ballard Power Systems BLDP -20.65% -34.53% Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC -63.69% -62.63% Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) -2.53% 43.25% iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN 12.24% -2.18%

Apart from these industry-specific effects, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is also expected to increase the federal deficits by $3.8 trillion, as highlighted by the Congressional Budget Office’s estimates on the distributional impacts of the bill.

Following Friday’s record-setting rally, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 0.47% at $617.80, while the QQQ advanced 0.71% to $551.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

