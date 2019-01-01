QQQ

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ: ICLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund's (ICLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)?

A

The stock price for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ: ICLN) is $17.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:ICLN) reporting earnings?

A

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) operate in?

A

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.