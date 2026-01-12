Home Depot Goes All-In On Agentic AI With Google Cloud

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Sunday disclosed an expansion of its strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud.

Details

The partnership includes introducing agentic AI tools that deliver real-time, expert guidance to both homeowners and professional customers, including contractors, renovators, and remodelers.

Using Google Cloud’s Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX), the retailer is creating a seamless, personalized “AI-first” experience accessible anywhere.

Going forward, the Home Depot will extend these AI capabilities to new agentic shopping experiences via Google Search’s AI Mode and the Gemini app in the coming months.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI, The Home Depot is bringing its home improvement expertise directly to customers through enhancements to its Magic Apron assistant, AI-powered product list builders for pros, and new tools for store and customer support.

Management Commentary

Jordan Broggi, EVP Customer Experience and President – Online, The Home Depot commented, “By building on Google Cloud’s AI solutions, we’re putting ‘Orange Apron’ expertise in the pocket of every customer and creating an AI experience that is personalized, contextual, and available wherever the customer is, whether that’s the home, the jobsite, or in the aisles of our stores.”

Jose Gomes, vice president, Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods at Google Cloud, added, “The Home Depot is leading in the agentic commerce era, and using AI to deliver real-world value. By integrating Google Cloud’s AI, The Home Depot is ensuring that customer interactions—whether from a pro on a jobsite or a shopper in an aisle—are powered by the most sophisticated intelligence available today.”

Outlook

In December 2025, Home Depot reiterated its fiscal 2025 expectations, including about 3% total sales growth and slightly positive comparable sales on a comparable 52-week basis.

On the bottom line, Home Depot now expects adjusted diluted EPS to decline about 5% from $15.24.

For fiscal 2026, Home Depot outlined a preliminary view that assumes the home-improvement market ranges from down 1% to up 1%.

HD Price Action: Home Depot shares were down 0.25% at $373.71 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

