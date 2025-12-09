The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will use its 2025 Investor and Analyst Conference on Tuesday to outline its strategic priorities, reaffirm its fiscal 2025 outlook, and establish an early baseline for fiscal 2026, including a scenario that assumes a housing-led increase in demand.

The company said the event begins at 8:30 a.m. The event will be available via webcast with a replay.

Management said the company will outline how it is uniquely positioned to gain market share and create shareholder value by executing a strategy focused on strengthening its core and culture, delivering a seamless, interconnected customer experience, and winning in the “pro” segment.

CEO Ted Decker said investments made in recent years have strengthened the retailer’s position as it competes for share in what he pegged as an approximately $1.1 trillion market.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Holds

Home Depot reiterated its fiscal 2025 expectations, including about 3% total sales growth and slightly positive comparable sales on a comparable 52-week basis.

The company also maintained its margin and spending targets, calling for a gross margin of around 33.2%, an operating margin of nearly 12.6%, capital expenditures of about 2.5% of sales, and a net interest expense of roughly $2.3 billion.

On the bottom line, Home Depot still expects diluted earnings per share to fall about 6% from fiscal 2024’s $14.91, while adjusted diluted EPS is projected to decline about 5% from $15.24. The company noted it also reports certain non-GAAP measures alongside GAAP results.

Early Fiscal 2026 Range

For fiscal 2026, Home Depot outlined a preliminary view that assumes the home-improvement market ranges from down 1% to up 1%.

Within that backdrop, the company expects comparable sales to be roughly flat to up 2% and total sales growth of about 2.5% to 4.5%.

The operating margin is projected to be approximately 12.4% to 12.6%, with diluted EPS expected to remain flat or increase by up to 4%.

Housing-Rebound “Recovery Case”

CFO Richard McPhail said a better housing environment and renewed spending on larger projects could lift results. Under the company’s “Market Recovery Case,” Home Depot anticipates total sales to rise by about 5% to 6% and comparable sales by about 4% to 5%, with operating profit outpacing sales growth and EPS increasing in the mid- to high-single digits.

HD Price Action: Home Depot shares were down 2.11% at $342.51 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

