Home Depot Provides FY26 Outlook, Market Recovery Case

At its Investor Day held Tuesday, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reiterated its 2025 guidance and introduced its outlook for 2025, while providing "a market recovery case," according to Goldman Sachs.

The Home Depot Analyst: Analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating and a $406 price target.

The Home Depot Thesis: The company reiterated its 2025 sales growth guidance of around 3.0%, versus consensus of 3.2%. GMS is expected to contribute about $2 billion in sales, McShane said in the note.

Home Depot guided to "slightly positive comparable sales" and a decline in adjusted earnings of about 5.0%, she added.

The company's preliminary outlook for 2026 includes home improvement market growth between -1.0% and +1.0%, sales growth of 2.5%-4.5%, comps growth of flat-2.0% and adjusted earnings growth off flat-4.0%, with all metrices slightly short of current consensus estimates, the analyst stated.

"HD also provided a market recovery case to reflect performance expectations once they see housing activity and increased spend on larger projects driven by pent-up demand," including sales growth of 5.0%-6.0%, comp sales of 4.0%-5.0%, and adjusted earnings growth of mid-to-high single digits, she further wrote.

HD Price Action: Shares of Home Depot had risen by 0.15% to $350.43 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

