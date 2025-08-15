Hedge Fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones Bets Big On Opendoor: Exits Disney, Broadcom, Chinese Equities—Trims Exposure To Bitcoin, Alphabet

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has made several notable portfolio moves during the second quarter of 2025, with a slew of exits and a surprising bet on a retail favorite stock.

Surprising Bet On A “Meme Stock”

According to the 13F filings made by the Tudor Investment Corp. on Thursday, the fund has made a significant bet on iBuying platform, Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, now holding 2.45 million shares in the company, an increase of 1,000% from the prior quarter.

See Also: Ken Griffin Explains What Sets Legendary Investors Apart From The Rest—And Looks To The Future

This comes amid the ongoing retail frenzy surrounding the stock, leading to an 874% rally over the past two months. After experiencing some volatility in recent weeks, the stock is still up 91% year-to-date.

While some have dubbed this a “meme stock,” its proponents, which include fund manager Eric Jackson, have pushed back against this tag, saying that “it’s a real business.”

Macro And Commodity Plays Get A Thumbs Up

Aside from this, Tudor has leaned into selective macro and commodity plays during the quarter, adding gold miners such as B2Gold Corp. BTG and Coeur Mining Inc. CDE, alongside utilities such as PG&E Corp. PCG.

The renowned hedge fund has also expanded its use of options tied to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM and Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, indicating a strategic positioning for deeper index exposure.

Exits And Trimmed Exposures

On the exit side, the hedge fund completely sold out of Walt Disney Co. DIS and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, shedding high-profile names in both entertainment and semiconductors.

Tudor also walked away from several Chinese equity positions, including holdings in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, where both call and put positions were reduced significantly. The firm also trimmed its exposure to Bitcoin-linked assets, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and other related vehicles.

In the tech space, a notable trimming down included Google-parent Alphabet Inc. GOOG, hinting at a cautious stance on AI as well as the “Mag 7” stocks.

Stock Q1 2025 Shares Q2 2025 Shares Broadcom Inc. AVGO 587,265 0 B2Gold Corp. BTG 0 3,143,627 Coeur Mining Inc. CDE 0 2,204,376 Walt Disney Co. DIS 762,605 0 iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI 8,337,303 5,285,247 Alphabet Inc. GOOG 628,215 81,572 iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI 3,736,913 213,440 Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN 228,281 2,682,410 PG&E Corp. PCG 500,000 4,942,608

Shares of Opendoor rallied 25.62% on Thursday, closing at $3.04, and are up 1.32% after hours. The stock scores high on Momentum and Value in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, along with the others on this list.

Loading... Loading...

Read More: