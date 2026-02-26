iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) surged 5.42% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $2.14.

IPW closed the regular session down 9.78% at $2.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Crypto Pivot Drives After-Hours Reversal

On Monday, the California-based supply chain firm announced a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Nanopulse Technology Ltd. to enter crypto infrastructure hardware distribution.

Nanopulse is a company that develops specialized hardware for the crypto and digital asset industry.

The initiative plans to leverage iPower’s U.S.-based supply chain, fulfillment and e-commerce execution capabilities to commercialize crypto infrastructure hardware at scale, with potential incremental, recurring economics tied to future income generated by hardware distributed through iPower.

Distribution Layer, Not a Digital Asset Operation

Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower, said the initiative “positions iPower as the execution layer that bridges crypto-native innovation with real-world distribution, operational discipline and compliance.”

According to the company's Monday announcement, the parties also plan to explore iPower's potential participation as a U.S.-based validator or node operator, subject to separate technical, legal, and commercial agreements.

The company stated execution on the strategic expansion remains subject to entry into definitive agreements, along with satisfactory completion of compliance and due diligence review.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock of the tech- and data-driven online retailer has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 100.

With a market capitalization of $2.68 million, iPower has a 52-week high of $34.65 and a 52-week low of $1.97.

IPW has dropped 88.14% over the past 12 months.

The stock is trading near its 52-week low, close to the bottom of its annual range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that IPW has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.