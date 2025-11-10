Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise As Nvidia, TSMC, Occidental Petroleum Lead Advances

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after Friday’s mixed close. Futures of major benchmark indices were higher.

Investors weighed two major developments out of Washington: a significant step toward ending the record-long government shutdown and a surprise stimulus proposal from President Donald Trump.

A key vote took place in the Senate on Sunday to advance a funding bill aimed at ending the 40-day government shutdown.

Meanwhile, Trump announced a proposal for a "$2,000 tariff dividend" in a social media post on Sunday; however, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested any dividend may arrive through other means rather than checks in the mail.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.13% and the two-year bond was at 3.59%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 64.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates during its December meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.42% S&P 500 0.97% Nasdaq 100 1.52% Russell 2000 1.11%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 0.98% at $677.52, while the QQQ advanced 1.52% to $619.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) rose 0.70% in premarket on Monday as it is expected to post quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share on revenue of $6.68 billion after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Viasat

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) jumped 13.21% after it posted earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $1.141 billion for the second quarter

VSAT maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained 4.48% after reports of rising prices for next-generation HBM4 memory chips.

It maintained a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Nvidia

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 3.23% after last week’s losses, leading the Nasdaq and S&P 500 higher.

Nvidia maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional information is available here.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) climbed 2.76% after its October revenue climbed 17% year-over-year to $11.99 billion.

TSM maintained a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Sectors gaining on Friday included energy, utilities, and real estate, which recorded the biggest gains as most S&P 500 segments closed positively.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -0.21% 23,004.54 S&P 500 0.13% 6,728.80 Dow Jones 0.16% 46,987.10 Russell 2000 0.58% 2,432.82

Insights From Analysts

Ryan Detrick of Carson Group views government shutdowns as short-term noise for investors, arguing the market's performance during the political gridlock is largely unchanged.

He notes that historical data show the S&P 500’s median return during past shutdowns was a mere 0.1%.

The real story, according to Detrick, is the powerful bullish precedent set after the government reopens. His analysis highlights that since 1976, the S&P 500 has posted an average gain of 12.3% in the 12 months following the end of a shutdown.

This post-reopening rally has a high probability of success; Detrick's data shows the market was positive 20 out of 22 times in the year after the government reopened, representing a 91% win rate.

While stocks were slightly positive during the current impasse, Detrick's perspective emphasizes that the significant move for investors is the historically strong rally following the resolution, not the flat performance during the event itself.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on this week;

No data is scheduled to be released on Monday.

On Tuesday, the bond market will be closed on the occasion of Veterans’ Day. Fed governor Michael Barr will speak at 10:25 a.m., and October’s NFIB optimism index will be released by 6:00 a.m. ET.

will speak at 10:25 a.m., and October’s NFIB optimism index will be released by 6:00 a.m. ET. On Wednesday, New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 9:20 a.m., Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson will speak at 10:00 a.m., Fed Governor Chris Waller will speak at 10:20 a.m., Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:15 p.m., Fed Governor Stephen Miran will speak at 12:30 p.m., and Boston Fed President Susan Collins will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

will speak at 9:20 a.m., Philadelphia Fed President will speak at 10:00 a.m., Fed Governor will speak at 10:20 a.m., Atlanta Fed President will speak at 12:15 p.m., Fed Governor will speak at 12:30 p.m., and Boston Fed President will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET. On Thursday, October’s CPI and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be delayed due to the shutdown. New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 9:20 a.m., St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak at 12:15 p.m., Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will speak at 12:20 p.m., and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 3:20 p.m. ET.

will speak at 12:15 p.m., Cleveland Fed President will speak at 12:20 p.m., and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 3:20 p.m. ET. The Monthly U.S. federal budget will be out by 2:00 p.m. ET.

On Friday, U.S. retail sales and PPI data will be delayed due to the shutdown. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid will speak at 10:05 a.m., and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 1.00% to hover around $60.35 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 2.01% to hover around $4,080.05 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,381.6 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.06% lower at the 99.5470 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 4.27% higher at $106,448.34 per coin.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, including India’s NIFTY 50, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's ASX 200, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China’s CSI 300 indices. European markets were also higher in early trade.

