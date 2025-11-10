Trump Says Every American Will Receive 'At Least' $2,000 From Tariffs; Scott Bessent Has This To Say On How It Will Reach People

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that every American will receive at least $2,000 funded by U.S. tariff revenues, even as his own Treasury secretary Scott Bessent suggested any dividend may arrive through other means rather than checks in the mail.

Trump Touts Tariff Windfall And $2,000 Dividend

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called critics of his aggressive tariff policy "FOOLS" and claimed the duties have turbocharged the economy. "We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price," he wrote, adding that "a dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone."

The post came days after Supreme Court justices from both liberal and conservative wings questioned whether Trump overstepped federal law by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs without clear and explicit congressional approval. The court heard nearly three hours of arguments on Nov. 5, but has not indicated when it will rule.

Bessent Says Dividend Might Take Many Forms

Asked on ABC's "This Week" how the promised $2,000 would reach households, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the idea of a single new payment program. "The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways, George," Bessent said, speaking to host George Stephanopoulos.

"You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda. You know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. … Deductibility of auto loans. So, you know, those are substantial deductions that, you know, are being financed in the tax bill," he explained.

Tariff Revenues Rise As Consumers Face Costs

Through the first three quarters of this year, the Treasury Department collected about $195 billion in tariff duties, a record pace. But consumers are also paying more. The Yale Budget Lab estimates the average effective U.S. tariff rate has climbed to roughly 18%, the highest since the 1930s, contributing to higher prices across a range of goods.

Trump has floated $1,000–$2,000 tariff rebates and other cash transfers several times this year, prompting economists to warn that using tariff revenue for stimulus could both fuel inflation and reinforce the very price pressures tariffs create.

