Senate Advances Vote To End Record 40-Day Shutdown As Thanksgiving Looms, Democratic Centrists Reach Deal With GOP Leaders (Updated)

The Senate, on Sunday, advanced toward a vote to reopen the federal government, fueling hopes that the record-breaking 40-day shutdown could soon end.

Senate Nears Vote On Funding Bill

The Senate is preparing to advance a House-passed bill that combines a short-term funding measure with three full-year appropriations bills, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.). The package still requires approval from the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump.

Senators are preparing for a Sunday night vote to advance a House-approved bill that will be revised to merge a short-term funding extension—keeping the government running through January — with three full-year spending measures, said Thune.

Senate Democrats have been holding out for healthcare reforms, including extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are being discussed in a separate vote. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has voiced opposition to the funding measure without a clear promise on healthcare tax credits but acknowledged potential Democratic support for its passage.

Democratic Centrists Reach Deal

A group of at least eight centrist Senate Democrats reached a deal with GOP leaders and the White House to end the nation's longest-ever government shutdown in exchange for a future vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, reported CNN. The agreement, brokered Sunday night by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) alongside Senate Majority Leader Thune, would temporarily fund the government through January.

Stopgap Deal Aims to Keep Economy on Track

The shutdown has severely affected federal workers, food aid, parks, and travel, with air traffic control staffing issues threatening Thanksgiving travel. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) noted that the impact of the shutdown has pushed towards an agreement. The new resolution aims to reverse some federal worker layoffs. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned of potential negative economic growth if air travel doesn’t normalize by Thanksgiving.

Flight Cancelations, SNAP Delays Add Pressure

The shutdown has caused widespread disruption, with American Airlines CEO Robert Isom highlighting the impact on air travel. The airline canceled over 220 flights due to air traffic controller shortages, affecting routes like Miami to Orlando.

The shutdown has also jeopardized federal food aid, as the USDA said that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be issued on November 1.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration a temporary reprieve in its dispute over SNAP payments, halting a lower court order that required full food aid distribution during the shutdown.

