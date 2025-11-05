Major U.S. indices closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 0.5% to 47,311, the S&P 500 advancing about 0.4% to 6,796.29, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.65% to 23,499.79.

These stocks captured the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood’s stock surged by 4.15%, closing at $142.48. The trading platform’s shares reached an intraday high of $144.77 and a low of $135.51, with a 52-week range between $153.86 and $26.74. The stock declined 2.06% to $139.55 in after-hours trading.

Robinhood reported record third-quarter revenue of $1.27 billion, up 100% year-over-year and above estimates of $1.19 billion, with earnings of 61 cents per share topping expectations of 48 cents. Transaction-based revenue surged 129% to $730 million, driven by strong crypto, options, and equities trading. Net deposits hit a record $20 billion, and funded customers rose 10% to 26.8 million as average revenue per user jumped 82% to $191.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo’s stock fell by 0.77%, ending the day at $260.02. The stock’s intraday high was $268.97, with a low of $260, and a 52-week range of $544.93 to $256.63. Duolingo stock fell sharply by 19.6% to $209.10 in the after-hours session.

Despite reporting higher-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, the company’s earnings per share did not meet estimates. Duolingo reported third-quarter revenue of $271.7 million, beating estimates of $260.33 million, with total revenue up 41% year-over-year. Daily active users rose 36% to 50.2 million, while monthly users climbed 20% to 135.3 million. The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $273 million to $277 million and raised its full-year 2025 guidance to $1.028–$1.032 billion. Shares fell amid concerns over slower sequential user growth.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm shares rose by 3.98%, closing at $179.72. The stock hit an intraday high of $183.43 and a low of $174.32, with a 52-week range from $205.55 to $120.80. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.6% to $175.01.

Qualcomm reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.27 billion, up 10% year-over-year and above the $10.79 billion estimate, with adjusted earnings of $3 per share beating expectations of $2.88. It marked the company's 10th straight EPS beat and ninth consecutive revenue beat, as QCT revenue rose 13% to $9.82 billion and QTL revenue fell 7% to $1.41 billion.

Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Applovin’s stock increased by 1.38%, finishing at $617.05. The stock’s intraday high was $623.78, with a low of $589, and a 52-week range of $745.61 to $166.97. The stock rose nearly 6.4% to $656.48 in extended trading.

AppLovin reported third-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, topping estimates of $1.34 billion, with earnings of $2.45 per share beating expectations of $2.41. Revenue rose 68% year-over-year, while operating and free cash flow both reached $1.05 billion. The company repurchased $571 million in stock and expanded its buyback authorization to $3.3 billion. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.57–$1.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.29–$1.32 billion.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap’s stock declined by 2.21%, closing at $7.30. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.48 and a low of $7.22, with a 52-week range between $13.28 and $6.90. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up nearly 14.7% to $8.37.

Despite a positive earnings report and a $500 million stock buyback announcement, the stock faced downward pressure. The company reported a loss of six cents per share in the third quarter, which was more than the analyst’s estimate of 12 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Snap projected fourth-quarter revenue between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion, in line with the $1.688 billion analyst estimate.

Photo: jubu graphic / Shutterstock

