Qualcomm Q4 Highlights: Double Beat, Non-Apple Revenue Grows, 'Excited About Our Business Momentum'

Technology company Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

Q4 Results: Qualcomm reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.27 billion, up 10% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.79 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.88.

This marked the 10th straight earnings per share beat and ninth straight revenue beat by the company compared to consensus estimates.

Qualcomm’s fourth-quarter revenue was split as $9.82 billion for QCT and $1.41 billion for QTL, up 13% year-over-year and down 7% year-over-year, respectively.

Here is the QCT revenue by segment:

Handsets: $6.96 billion, +14% year-over-year

$6.96 billion, +14% year-over-year Automotive : $1.05 billion, +17% year-over-year

: $1.05 billion, +17% year-over-year IoT: $1.81 billion, +7% year-over-year

$1.81 billion, +7% year-over-year Full year revenue was $44.14 billion for the company, up 13% year-over-year. Full year adjusted earnings per share were $10.22, up 18% year-over-year.

“Our business remains strong as demonstrated by record QCT revenues in fiscal 2025," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said. "We delivered 18% year-over-year growth in total QCT non-Apple revenues, with combined fiscal year Automotive and IoT revenue growth of 27%. We are excited about our business momentum, the availability of our automated driving stack, and our expansion to data centers and advanced robotics."

Qualcomm announced a non-cash tax charge of $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter to establish a valuation allowance against U.S. federal deferred tax assets. The charge was excluded from non-GAAP results in the quarter.

The company expects its effective tax rate to remain the range of 13% to 14%, in relation to the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Without making the change, Qualcomm said its tax rate would have gone up, opting to make a short-term charge for the long-term predictability. The move will result in lower cash taxes and more predictable tax rates in the future, helping cash flow and the ability to invest cash.

What's Next: Qualcomm is guiding for first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $11.80 to $12.60 billion. The Street consensus estimate is $11.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Guidance includes QCT revenue of $10.3 billion to $10.9 billion and QTL revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

The company is guiding for first-quarter earnings per share of $3.30 to $3.50. The consensus Street estimate is $3.31, according to Benzinga Pro.

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm stock is up 3.89% at $179.38 in late Wednesday trading versus a 52-week trading range of $120.80 to $205.55.

