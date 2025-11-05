AppLovin Stock Moves Higher On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the print.

APP is building momentum. See the market dynamics here.

Q3 Highlights: AppLovin reported third-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The advertising technology company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.45 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.41 per share.

Total revenue was up 68% on a year-over-year basis. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow both came in at $1.05 billion in the quarter.

AppLovin repurchased $571 million of its common stock during the quarter and ended the period with approximately $1.67 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The company’s board also increased its authorized share buyback program by an incremental $3.2 billion, bringing the total authorization up to $3.3 billion as of the end of October.

What’s Next: AppLovin expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion versus estimates of $1.55 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion.

AppLovin executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

APP Price Action: Applovin shares were up 4.69% in after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $646 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com