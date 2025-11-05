Snap Soars On Q3 Earnings, $500 Million Stock Buyback

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) stock soared after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Snap reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 12 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 billion and was up from revenue of $1.37 billion from the prior year’s quarter.

Snap also announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

The Snapchat community reached 943 million global monthly active users (MAU) in the third quarter, an increase of 60 million or 7% year-over-year.

Daily active users (DAU) were 477 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 34 million, or 8%, year-over-year.

"Our focus on performance, creativity, and simplicity is helping advertisers achieve stronger results while giving our community more ways to communicate," said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

"I'm proud of the team's progress and confident that our discipline and innovation will support durable, long-term growth," Spiegel added.

Outlook: Snap sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion, versus the $1.688 billion analyst estimate.

SNAP Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap stock was up 23.09% at $9.01 in Wednesday's extended trading.

