Trump Points To 5 Red-Hot Sectors Thriving From His Policies—Here's The List Investors Can't Ignore

President Donald Trump has identified several key sectors that he says are directly benefiting from his administration’s economic policies, which are centered on tariffs and a push for domestic manufacturing.

In an interview with CBS‘s Norah O’Donnell, the president said the “stock market just hit… an all-time high.” Here are five sectors and companies he suggested are poised for growth under his agenda.

U.S. Semiconductor Industry

A primary focus of the interview was “chips.” Trump claimed his tariffs are forcing “the biggest companies” to move manufacturing from Taiwan to the U.S., with a goal of capturing “40% or 50% of the chip market” within two years.

He identified Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as “the prime company in the world for that” and also referenced Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), stating he would not allow Nvidia to sell its “most advanced” chips to China.

U.S. Auto Industry

“We’re bringing back the auto industry into our country,” Trump stated, claiming the U.S. had previously “lost 58% of the automobile manufacturing business.”

He told CBS that “the biggest Japanese companies are investing billions of dollars in building auto plants in the United States.

This comes as a Reuters report stated that Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC:NSANY) could import their own U.S.-made vehicles to Japan; however, Toyota said that they haven’t promised anything explicitly.

Domestic Rare Earth Minerals

Discussing his recent trade deal with China, Trump said he “got sort of everything that we wanted,” including an end to the “rare earth threat.”

He signaled a major push for a domestic sector, citing an “emergency program” and new international partnerships that would make the U.S. self-sufficient. “Within two years, rare earths will… cease to be a problem,” he said.

This also follows the Department of Defense (DoD) entering a public-private partnership with MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to counter China's dominance in the global rare earth market.

Defense & Aerospace

The president highlighted the defense sector as a source of both economic and geopolitical strength.

He named Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) directly, noting that China’s reliance on “hundreds of Boeing airplanes” gave the U.S. leverage.

He also touted his administration’s military investment, referencing a new order for “20 brand new” B-2 bombers.

Cryptocurrency

In the final moments of the interview, Trump strongly endorsed the cryptocurrency industry. “I wanna make crypto great for America,” he stated, calling it a “massive industry” that the U.S. must lead.

“If we’re not gonna be the head of it, China, Japan, or someplace else is,” he said, confirming his sons’ involvement through the firm World Liberty Financial (WLFI).

On Friday, all three indices advanced with the S&P 500 up 0.26%, while the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones rose 0.48% and 0.09%, respectively.

On Monday, the futures of all three indices were trading higher.

