President Donald Trump appears on a computer screen, alongside a portrait of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader and politician, displayed on a screen
November 2, 2025 9:50 PM 2 min read

Trump Touts 'Really Good Deal' With China As US Stock Futures Rally — Dow Up 91 Points While Gold, US Dollar Remain Flat

Follow

U.S. stock futures are surging on Sunday evening, following greater clarity and easing trade tensions between the United States and China over the weekend, following the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea last week.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.27%, or 18.50 points, trading at 6,892.50, followed by Nasdaq Futures, up 86 points, or 0.33%, trading at 26,089.00, and finally Dow Futures at 47,815.00, up 91 points, or 0.19%.

The small-cap-focused Russell 2000 Futures are similarly up 0.25%, or 6.20 points, currently trading at 2,496.10.

US-China Reach Economic And Trade Deal

A White House fact sheet published on Saturday hails the trade and economic deal reached by Trump as “a massive victory,” safeguarding the U.S. economy and national security while “putting American workers, farmers, and families first.”

The deal includes commitments to halt the flow of chemicals used to make fentanyl into the U.S., the elimination of China’s proposed export restrictions on rare earths, and an end to the nation’s retaliation against American semiconductor companies and soybean farmers.

See Also: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Downplays Trump’s National Security Concern, Says China Has ‘Plenty’ Of Its Own AI Chips: ‘Foolish To Underestimate’

Trump said, “We made a really good deal,” adding that it was good for the Chinese as well, in an interview with CBS News over the weekend.

Gold, US Dollar Remain Flat

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently flat, trading at 99.811, while spot gold prices are up 0.27% or $10.59, trading at $3,995.12 per ounce.

Markets on Monday will be awaiting the earnings results of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), alongside those of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) later in the week, as a way to gauge the AI trade.

Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$256.850.79%
Overview
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$202.62-0.13%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$201.563.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved