Major U.S. indices ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.04% to 46,253.31. The S&P 500 added 0.4% to 6,671.06, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 0.7% to 22,670.08.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health shares surged 16.18%, closing at $62.76. The stock reached an intraday high of $65.30 and a low of $54.44, with a 52-week range of $18.32 to $72.98.



The rise follows the company’s announcement of a new menopause and perimenopause care specialty on its Hers platform, offering personalized treatment plans.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce shares fell 1.33%, ending at $236.58. The stock fluctuated between $241.32 and $235.90 during the day, with a 52-week range of $226.48 to $369. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose almost 3.6% to $245.

Salesforce shares have drawn attention this week following the company's announcement of a new partnership with OpenAI. The tech giant unveiled several major AI collaborations, fueling investor interest. As part of the expanded strategic alliance, Salesforce plans to integrate its Agentforce 360 platform with OpenAI's cutting-edge models to enhance both employee productivity and customer experiences.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros stock skyrocketed 154.15%, closing at $10.42. The stock hit an intraday high of $12.10 and a low of $9.19, with a 52-week range of $2.95 to $13.60. The dramatic increase followed a $2.1 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for the development and commercialization of a rare disease drug.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines shares rose 0.87%, closing at $104.05. The stock traded between $104.53 and $102.73, with a 52-week range of $52 to $116.

The airline’s stock gained traction after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a positive fourth-quarter outlook, driven by strong customer loyalty. For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share were reported at $2.90. The company issued guidance for diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.50.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited shares dropped 9.56%, finishing at $163.42. The stock’s intraday high was $184.96, with a low of $162.02, and a 52-week range of $92.50 to $199.30. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.2% to $167.



Sea Ltd. recently released its second-quarter earnings, which indicated that revenue increased 38.2% year-over-year to $5.26 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.

