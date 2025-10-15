Investors Are Buying Hims & Hers Health Stock Following Wednesday's Platform Expansion Announcement

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) shares are trading higher Wednesday following the company’s launch of a new menopause and perimenopause care specialty on its Hers platform.

What Happened: Hims & Hers announced the expansion of its Hers platform to include treatment options specifically designed for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

The new specialty became available on Wednesday, allowing women to consult with providers and receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their individual health history and preferences.

The expansion targets a significant gap in healthcare access. Approximately 1.3 million women in the U.S. experience menopause annually, yet only about 30% of OB/GYN residency programs provide formal menopause training. Women navigating symptoms such as mood changes, sleep disturbances and skin concerns often lack adequate medical support.

For eligible customers, treatment plans may include prescription medications in pill, patch or cream forms. Options include estradiol, a naturally occurring hormone designed to alleviate hot flashes and night sweats and progesterone to protect the uterine lining and improve sleep quality.

Each patient receives care directed by an independent licensed provider trained in perimenopause and menopause care, with the ability to adjust treatment over time. The company plans to introduce an expanded range of treatment options in 2026.

The move expands Hims & Hers’ addressable market within its growing women’s health segment. The Hers platform currently serves more than half a million subscribers and is on track to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue in 2026.

“This isn’t just about medication – it’s about building and growing a platform that women can trust to access the care they need,” said Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer of Hers.

HIMS Price Action: Hims shares are up 12.78% at $61.01 at the time of publication on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Trading volume is pretty active, with 29 million shares changing hands on Wednesday. The stock is currently 19.3% below its 52-week high, and about 15.9% above its 50-day moving average.

