What's Happening To Salesforce Stock Today?

Shares of Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) are falling Tuesday morning. The stock initially traded higher after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Salesforce, which develops technology for customer relationship management, announced several key AI partnerships this week, including a deal with OpenAI on Tuesday that sparked a short-lived rally in shares.

Salesforce stock has traded within a 52-week range of $226.48 to $369, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are currently trading approximately 7.8% above the 52-week low.

Salesforce announced an expanded strategic partnership with OpenAI that aims to combine Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 and OpenAI’s frontier models to improve employee and consumer experiences.

Salesforce and OpenAI will let companies access the Agentforce 360 platform in ChatGPT where they can query sales records, review customer conversations, or build Tableau visualizations. Companies can also use OpenAI’s models to build AI agents and prompts within the Salesforce Platform, while customers will gain the ability to sell to U.S. users in ChatGPT.

“Our partnership with Salesforce is about making the tools people use every day work better together, so work feels more natural and connected. It’s an important step in how AI can improve daily workflows under our efforts together,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

Salesforce announced a collaboration with Stripe and OpenAI to build an Instant Checkout integration guided by the new Agentic Commerce Protocol.

Separately, Salesforce is also partnering with AI model maker Anthropic to provide Claude models from Anthropic in Agentforce. A Slack integration will allow employees to analyze documents, access organizational intelligence and make decisions faster without switching apps.

It’s worth noting that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has been making headlines due to political statements related to San Francisco, where Salesforce is headquartered.

Over the weekend, Benioff drew national attention after commenting that U.S. President Donald Trump should send National Guard troops to San Francisco, according to a New York Times report. Benioff appeared to backtrack those comments earlier in the week, pledging $15 billion to the city to make it the “World’s AI Capital.”

CRM Price Action: Shares of Salesforce were down 1.83% at $244.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

