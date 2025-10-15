Biotech breakthroughs are reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape, sparking lucrative deals and redefining the future of rare disease treatment. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) stock is rallying on Wednesday, with a session volume of 89.21 million versus the average volume of 1.11 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Omeros on Wednesday announced an asset purchase and license agreement for the candidate drug zaltenibart (formerly OMS906) for rare blood and kidney disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will be granted exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize zaltenibart in all indications.

Omeros can receive $340 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, up to $2.1 billion including potential development and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on net sales.

Zaltenibart is an antibody designed to inhibit MASP-3, a protein that acts as a key activator of the complement system’s alternative pathway.

Dysregulation of the complement system, a crucial part of the immune system, is involved in the pathophysiology of several rare diseases.

Also Read: Omeros Analyst Sees $1 Billion Potential For Narsoplimab Before FDA Decision

Omeros has reported positive phase 2 data for zaltenibart in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, acquired blood disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys red blood cells, leading to low levels of healthy red blood cells and other complications.

Omeros retains certain rights to its preclinical MASP-3 programs unrelated to zaltenibart, including the ability to develop and commercialize small-molecule MASP-3 inhibitors with limited indication restrictions.

Novo Nordisk aims to initiate a global phase 3 program for zaltenibart in PNH and explore further development in other rare blood and kidney disorders.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to Reuters, Novo Nordisk has initiated a round of layoffs in the United States, with affected staff expected to be notified between this week and next.

Citing an email and sources familiar with the matter, departments expected to be informed of cuts include human resources, clinical development, rare diseases, medical and regulatory, legal, ethics and compliance, marketing and sales, finance, public affairs, and others.

Price Action: OMER stock is surging 163.77% at $10.81, and NVO stock is up 0.32% at $56.84 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock