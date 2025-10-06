U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq climbing 0.7% to 22,941.67 and the S&P 500 gaining 0.36% to 6,740.28. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.14% to 46,694.97.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD shares soared by 23.71%, closing at $203.71. The stock reached an intraday high of $226.71 and a low of $203.01, with a 52-week range of $76.48 to $226.71. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 1.5% to $206.84.

The surge followed a significant agreement with OpenAI to utilize up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPU power for AI infrastructure, starting with a 1-gigawatt rollout in 2026.

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin’s stock dropped 14.03%, ending the day at $587. It hit a high of $687 and a low of $545, with a 52-week high of $745.61 and a low of $137.20. The stock dropped nearly 2.3% to $573.57 in after-hours trading.

The decline came after reports surfaced that the SEC is investigating the company’s data-collection practices, potentially breaching partners’ service agreements.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals saw a modest increase of 0.48%, closing at $2.09. The stock’s intraday high was $2.21, with a low of $2.08, and a 52-week range from $0.47 to $2.48.

The rise followed news that the U.S. government plans to acquire a 10% stake in the company, as part of an initiative to access critical minerals in Alaska.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike’s stock fell by 1.06%, closing at $71.17. It recorded an intraday high of $72.39 and a low of $71.01, with a 52-week high of $84.76 and a low of $52.28. The company recently demonstrated its resilience by overcoming a $1.5 billion tariff impact, showcasing its turnaround strategy.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon shares decreased by 5.11%, closing at $41.44. The stock’s high was $43.38, with a low of $41.35, and a 52-week range from $37.58 to $47.36. The decline followed the announcement of a CEO transition, as Dan Schulman, former PayPal CEO, took over the leadership role.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show AMD stock has a Value in the 8th percentile. Here is how the stock is ranked against rival AI darling Nvidia.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: jira pliankharom on Shutterstock.com