AppLovin (APP) Stock Plunges As SEC Probes Data Practices: Report

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) slumped Monday afternoon after Bloomberg reported the SEC is probing the mobile ad-tech firm's data-collection practices, including possible breaches of partners' service agreements for ad targeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

What To Know: Shares fell as much as 19% during Monday’s regular session. Benzinga has reached out to AppLovin for comment on the report.

The review by the agency's cyber and emerging-tech unit follows a whistleblower complaint and short-seller reports alleging unauthorized "fingerprinting" to track users across apps, conduct restricted by Apple and, until February, by Google.

Per Bloomberg, AppLovin denies creating alternative device identifiers and says it regularly engages with regulators. Bloomberg on Monday noted the SEC declined to comment.

Why Investors Sold: An SEC probe heightens enforcement risk that could bring fines or mandated changes, threatening precision in AppLovin's targeting engine and ROI.

It also puts platform relationships (Meta Platforms, Amazon, Google) at risk. Any limits those partners impose could curb data access, compress take-rates and slow growth. After a 70% year-to-date rally and S&P 500 addition, Monday’s report could lead to a de-rating as uncertainty rises.

APP Price Action: AppLovin shares closed Monday’s session lower by 14.03% at $587, according to Benzinga Pro.

