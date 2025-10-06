Cathie Wood Unloads This Rocket Stock, Pours $7M Into DoorDash—But Won't Stop Buying This Chinese Giant

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, notably increasing its stake in DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) , while reducing its position in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) and Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB).

The DoorDash Trade

Ark Invest made a substantial purchase of DoorDash shares across the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

(BATS:ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX). On Monday, DoorDash’s stock closed at $281.74, marking a 3.88% increase. Ark’s purchase of 25,581 shares translates to an investment of approximately $7.2 million.

This surge followed the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with Criteo S.A., aimed at enhancing advertising opportunities across DoorDash's platform. The collaboration is set to expand media placements and integrate advertising technologies, capitalizing on the rapid growth of retail media.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest bought 4,449 shares of Alibaba through its ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK), valued at around $832,000 based on Monday’s closing price of $187.22.

Alibaba’s stock has been on an upward trajectory, driven by its aggressive push into cloud computing and artificial intelligence. This momentum has positioned Alibaba as a top-performing Chinese tech stock, with a year-to-date gain of over 120%. The company’s focus on AI has been a significant factor in its recent performance.

Notably, Ark snapped up $2.74 million worth of Alibaba shares last Thursday, continuing its steady buying streak in the Jack Ma-founded company. The firm had already added $5.5 million worth of shares on Wednesday and $4.1 million the day before.

The Brera Holdings Trade

Ark Invest trimmed its stake in Brera Holdings, unloading 54,400 shares from its ARKK ETF. The stock ended the session at $21.91, down 11.94%, with the sale valued at roughly $1.2 million.



Brera Holdings recently made headlines with its Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) Treasury Strategy, which initially led to a 225% surge in its stock. However, the stock has since seen a pullback, reflecting market volatility and investor sentiment.

Ark has been selling Brea stock lately, with $1.1 million worth of shares sold last Thursday. Last month, Ark had picked up 6,500,001 shares worth $162 million.

The Rocket Lab Trade

Ark Invest sold 86,326 shares of Rocket Lab Corp across its ARKQ and ARKX ETFs. The stock closed at $58.50, up by 4.17%. The transactions were valued at nearly $5 million.

Rocket Lab recently announced a multi-launch contract with Synspective, a Japanese satellite data company. This agreement adds 10 more launches, bringing the total to 21, highlighting Rocket Lab’s growing presence in the satellite launch market.

Other Key Trades

Ark Invest purchased 1,740 shares of MercadoLibre Inc . through the ARKF ETF.

. through the ETF. Sold 180,169 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp from the ARKG ETF.

from the ETF. Bought 254,642 shares of ATAI Life Sciences NV via the ARKG ETF.

via the ETF. Acquired 11,139 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. through the ARKQ ETF and 8,354 shares through ARKK.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that Alibaba Group shares have a Quality in the 42nd percentile. Here is how the stock compares to its Chinese peers.

