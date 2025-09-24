U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq losing more than 75 points, or 0.3%, to close at 22,497.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.37% to 46,121.28, while the S&P 500 eased 0.3% to 6,637.97.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA

Alibaba’s stock surged by 8.19%, closing at $176.44. The stock reached an intraday high of $180.16 and a low of $162.80, with a 52-week range of $80.06 to $180.16.

The rise followed CEO Eddie Wu‘s announcement of plans to expand the company’s $53 billion investment in AI infrastructure. This news, shared at a developer conference in Hangzhou, sparked significant interest.

Intel Corp. INTC

Intel’s shares climbed 6.41% to close at $31.22, hitting a high of $31.70 and a low of $29.23. The stock’s 52-week range is $17.67 to $32.38.

The increase was driven by reports of Intel seeking an investment from Apple Inc. Discussions between the two tech giants are still in preliminary stages.

UniQure N.V. QURE

UniQure’s stock skyrocketed by 247.73%, closing at $47.50, with a high of $51.21 and a low of $37.12. The 52-week range is $4.45 to $51.21.

This dramatic rise came after the company announced positive results from its Phase I/II study of AMT-130 for Huntington's Disease, showing significant slowing of disease progression.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 3.98%, closing at $442.79. It reached an intraday high of $444.21 and a low of $429.03, with a 52-week range of $212.11 to $488.54.

Tesla said it secured a patent for its upcoming Cybercab, part of its innovative unboxed production process.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.

Opendoor’s shares jumped 16.24% to $8.23, with a high of $8.48 and a low of $7.31.The 52-week range is $0.51 to $10.87. In the after-hours trading, the stock popped 10.3% to $9.08.

The surge followed Jane Street Group‘s disclosure of a 5.9% stake in the company, boosting investor confidence.

