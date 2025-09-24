Opendoor sign outside a home
Opendoor Stock Jumps As Jane Street Grabs 5.9% Stake

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN shares jumped in Wednesday’s extended trading session after Jane Street disclosed a stake in the company.

Jane Street Joins the OPEN Army

Jane Street Group disclosed in a 13G filing that it collectively holds 44,031,310.18 shares, which represent 5.9% of Opendoor's total outstanding common stock.

Schedule 13G is a filing required by the SEC when an entity acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a registered class of a company's equity securities, and fits certain criteria — usually passive investors or institutions, not intending to change or influence control of the company.

New Home Sales Jump

Opendoor shares gained 16.24% in Wednesday’s regular trading session after the release of an upbeat new home sales report boosted investor optimism.

The data showed a big jump in new single-family home sales — August hit a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 800,000, surging 20.5% over July and up 15.4% year-over-year.

Strong housing demand momentum bodes well for companies like Opendoor, as a strong backdrop could push sales volumes, boost revenues and improve margins for those involved in home sales and financing.

The median price for new houses sold in August increased to $413,500, beating last month and 2024. Rising prices could mean bigger margins and higher portfolio values for Opendoor.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor stock traded 9.35% higher at $9 in Wednesday’s extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

