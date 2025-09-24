Tesla Secures Production Patent Set To Be Used For Cybercab: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA has secured a patent that will reportedly be used in the production of the Elon Musk-led EV giant's upcoming Cybercab.

Tesla's Unboxed Process

The patent — part of the automaker's unboxed process, which involves the company assembling different components of the vehicle separately before putting them all together during final assembly — uses a robotic station for holding each car part, influencer Sawyer Merritt wrote as he quoted a post on X on Tuesday. "This is partly how the Cybercab will be built," Merrit shared.

"The parts are locked in place with vacuum clamps, then glue is applied to either the part or the car frame," Merritt said while describing the process, adding that the robot lines up the components using reference points.

Tesla's Robotics Push, Musk's Compensation Award

The news comes as the EV giant has shifted its focus towards Robotics with the Optimus line of humanoid robots illustrated by the company's Master Plan IV and by Musk's comments predicting that the robot would present over 80% of Tesla's future value.

Tesla has also urged shareholders to vote in favor of the new compensation award for Musk, which the CEO himself has said would help him retain control over the company so that he can help build "millions of robots."

Tesla's Sales Dwindle, Cybertruck Discontinued

Meanwhile, Tesla's sales have been lackluster across multiple markets in the world, with the company's U.S. market share declining to below 40% for the first time since October 2017. Tesla's European sales are also down in double-digit percentages.

The automaker also recently discontinued the most affordable RWD Long-Range version of the Cybertruck in the U.S., which retailed for $69,990 and offered trimmed-down specs and towing capacity. The company was also reportedly sitting on over 10,000 unsold units of the Cybertruck.

Photo courtesy: Trygve Finkelsen on Shutterstock.com