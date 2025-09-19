5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week — How OPEN, NVDA, TSLA And Others Performed

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Sept. 15 to 19, on platforms like X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, amid market AI enthusiasm and the Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The stocks, Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, IonQ Inc. IONQ, CoreWeave Inc. CRWV, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Tesla Inc. TSLA, spanning tech, realty, quantum, and automotive sectors, reflected diverse retail interests.

Opendoor Technologies

The top performer in retail sentiment, OPEN, was in focus after the rate cut on the possibility of lower mortgage rates boosting housing affordability. Additionally, Pharma Bro, Martin Shkreli, shorted the stock this week and declared his intention to launch a public due diligence campaign into the firm.

Despite overall optimism, a few retail investors were catching on to the negative sentiment as Shkreli and Citron Research initiated short positions on OPEN.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.51 to $10.87, trading around $10 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 525.16% year-to-date and 353.88% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

IonQ

IONQ was a standout in quantum computing discussions, driven by its Oxford Ionics acquisition approval and CNBC’s Jim Cramer snubbing the meme craze behind it.

Retail investors acknowledged that it was a “high-risk, high-reward” play, and “diversification” was the key.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $7.50 to $70.43, trading around $64 to $66 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 55.01% year-to-date and 765.41% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

See Also: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn’t Stop Talking About This Week— Here’s How They Fared: ORCL, OPEN, NBIS, UNH, AAPL

CoreWeave Technologies

CRWV gained traction as it expanded its deal with NVDA, valued at an initial $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, Kerrisdale Capital shorted the stock, and experts said that CRWV, NVDA, and OpenAI were “a circle jerk of companies buying from each other at inflated prices.”

Investors thought that the stock was “edging” after its initial rally at the beginning of the week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $33.52 to $187.00, trading around $120 to $122 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 203.48% since its listing in March this year.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Nvidia

Consistently topping leaderboards, the company with the largest market capitalization in the world was in focus due to its AI dominance and quantum computing investments. Most recently, it inked an agreement to invest in Intel Corp. INTC .

Retail investors likened NVDA’s investment in INTC to a drop in the ocean.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.62 to $184.48, trading around $175 to $177 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 27.42% year-to-date and 49.52% over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a robust quality and growth ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Tesla

The automaker owned by the world’s richest man was driven by the chatter around Elon Musk‘s purchase of over 2.57 million shares totaling $1 billion and rate cut benefits for EV financing.

Despite its high valuation, Tesla bulls keep reiterating faith in the stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $212.11 to $488.54, trading around $416 to $422 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 9.91% year-to-date and up 70.90% over the year.

While this stock had a poor value ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with future outlook and earnings narratives, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq scaled fresh highs during the week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock