Amid Elon Musk's $1 Billion Stock Buy, Here Are Tesla's 5 Biggest Market-Open Insider Purchases Since It Went Public

Elon Musk's purchase of over 2.57 million Tesla Inc. TSLA shares totaling $1 billion is the biggest market-open insider trade for the EV giant since it went public in 2010. With that said, here's a look at some of Tesla's biggest market-open insider trades.

Elon Musk's Other Market-Open Tesla Trades

Besides the recent insider purchase, Musk has previously made big purchases of Tesla stock on multiple occasions. According to official SEC filings, Musk bought over 72,506 shares at different price points totaling $25 million in June 2018. Musk also purchased 33,000 Tesla shares worth $10 million in May 2018, as well as 13,037 priced at $767 per share in February 2020 during the company's secondary stock offering.

Larry Ellison, Joe Gebbia Also Bought Big

Oracle Corp ORCL CEO Larry Ellison also made a big market-open purchase of Tesla stock during the company's February 2020 secondary stock offering. Ellison bought over 1,250 shares in Tesla at $767 per share, totaling over $1 million.

Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb Inc. ABNB and member of the Tesla Board since 2022, meanwhile, bought over 4,000 Tesla shares at $265.308 in April this year. Gebbia's purchase totaled just over $1 million, the SEC filing shows.

Tesla's Q3 Sales Surge, Elon Musk's Pay Package

The news comes following news that the EV giant would beat analyst estimates of deliveries in Q3, driven in part by the sales rush due to the end of the IRA $7,500 Federal Credit on EVs after September 30, 2025.

However, Tesla also revealed a new CEO compensation package for Musk, which, if all the milestones stipulated in the contract are reached, would make Musk the first trillionaire in history.

