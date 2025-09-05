New York Stock Exchange building with American flags off Wall Street
5 Stocks Retail Traders Couldn't Stop Talking About This Week— Here's How They Fared : GOOG, MSTR And More

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Sept. 1 to 5, on platforms like X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, amid market volatility and enthusiasm for AI.

The stocks, Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG, Strategy Inc. MSTR, Oklo Inc. OKLO, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, and Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB spanned tech, crypto, nuclear energy, apparel, and industrials, reflecting diverse retail interests.

Alphabet

  • GOOG was on investors’ radar this week as the U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against a Department of Justice request to break up key Google assets in a major antitrust case.
  • Retail traders were seen discussing the company valuations amid the stock frenzy.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $232.77, trading around its one-year high, as of the publication of this article. It was up 22.05% year-to-date and 46.70% over the year.
  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Strategy

  • MSTR was in focus this week as the Donald Trump family-owned Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm, American Bitcoin Corp. ABTC got listed this week. However, retail traders remained focused on popular Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy.
  • Traders were speculating that MSTR could possibly be added to the S&P 500 index.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $113.69 to $542.99, trading around $325 to $330 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 9.19% year-to-date and 173.97% over the year.
  • The stock had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend over the long term, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additionally, its value ranking was quite poor. Other performance details are available here.

Oklo

  • OKLO was trending after strategic partnerships aimed at powering the energy-intensive artificial intelligence sector, and Bank of America initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating.
  • Retail participants were betting on Oklo’s momentum in the energy space.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $5.35 to $85.35, trading around $70 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 218.58% year-to-date and 1,096.05% over the year.
  • According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it had a solid momentum ranking while maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Lululemon Athletica

  • LULU was on investors’ radar for its earnings this week. The company lowered its full-year 2025 outlook after reporting mixed second-quarter results.
  • Retailers were describing LULU to be a “value trap” for its cyclicality.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $185.95 to $423.32, trading around $206 to $210 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 44.65% year-to-date and 18.77% over the year.
  • It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. However, it had a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Rocket Lab

  • RKLB was mostly the center of profit-taking this week after completing its 70th Electron mission, and the announcement of $23.9 million in aid under the CHIPS Act last week. –
  • Traders described RKLB as the first listed competitor of Elon Musk‘s SpaceX.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $5.74 to $53.44, trading around $40 to $45 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 72.24% year-to-date and 607.07% over the year.
  • While this stock had a poor value ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a strong price trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with future outlook and earnings narratives, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq were mostly rangebound during the week.

