5 Stocks Retail Traders Couldn't Stop Talking About This Week— Here's How They Fared : GOOG, MSTR And More

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Sept. 1 to 5, on platforms like X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, amid market volatility and enthusiasm for AI.

The stocks, Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG, Strategy Inc. MSTR, Oklo Inc. OKLO, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, and Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB spanned tech, crypto, nuclear energy, apparel, and industrials, reflecting diverse retail interests.

Alphabet

GOOG was on investors’ radar this week as the U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against a Department of Justice request to break up key Google assets in a major antitrust case.

Retail traders were seen discussing the company valuations amid the stock frenzy.

The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $232.77, trading around its one-year high, as of the publication of this article. It was up 22.05% year-to-date and 46.70% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Strategy

MSTR was in focus this week as the Donald Trump family-owned Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm, American Bitcoin Corp. ABTC got listed this week. However, retail traders remained focused on popular Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy.

Traders were speculating that MSTR could possibly be added to the S&P 500 index.

The stock had a 52-week range of $113.69 to $542.99, trading around $325 to $330 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 9.19% year-to-date and 173.97% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend over the long term, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additionally, its value ranking was quite poor. Other performance details are available here.

Oklo

OKLO was trending after strategic partnerships aimed at powering the energy-intensive artificial intelligence sector, and Bank of America initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Retail participants were betting on Oklo’s momentum in the energy space.

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.35 to $85.35, trading around $70 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 218.58% year-to-date and 1,096.05% over the year.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it had a solid momentum ranking while maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Lululemon Athletica

LULU was on investors’ radar for its earnings this week. The company lowered its full-year 2025 outlook after reporting mixed second-quarter results.

Retailers were describing LULU to be a “value trap” for its cyclicality.

The stock had a 52-week range of $185.95 to $423.32, trading around $206 to $210 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 44.65% year-to-date and 18.77% over the year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. However, it had a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Rocket Lab

RKLB was mostly the center of profit-taking this week after completing its 70th Electron mission, and the announcement of $23.9 million in aid under the CHIPS Act last week. –

Traders described RKLB as the first listed competitor of Elon Musk‘s SpaceX.

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.74 to $53.44, trading around $40 to $45 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 72.24% year-to-date and 607.07% over the year.

While this stock had a poor value ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a strong price trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with future outlook and earnings narratives, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq were mostly rangebound during the week.

