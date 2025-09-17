IonQ Stock Is Moving Higher Today: What's Going On?

IonQ Inc IONQ shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company announced provided an M&A update.

What To Know: IonQ said it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire advanced quantum sensor company Vector Atomic. Vector currently has over $200 million in government contracts for national security operations.

The all-stock transaction is anticipated to accelerate IonQ’s entry into the quantum sensing market and strengthen its full-stack quantum platform.

“This acquisition marks a significant acceleration and expansion opportunity for IonQ as we continue to lead the commercialization of quantum technologies,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ.

“Integrating Vector Atomic’s sensing capabilities across our compute, networking, and space portfolios will advance our mission to provide scalable, commercial-grade quantum solutions for our customers today.”

IonQ also announced on Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of U.K.-based quantum computing company Oxford Ionics.

Oxford’s patented innovations in trapped ion quantum systems are expected to complement IonQ’s existing hardware and software stack. The deal is also expected to help support the company’s expansion into the U.K., Europe, Asia and other global markets.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 2.57% at $64.08 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of IonQ.