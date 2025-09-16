On Tuesday, U.S. markets slipped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling about 0.3% to 45,757.90, the S&P 500 retreating 0.1% to 6,606.76, and the Nasdaq edging down 0.07% to 22,333.96.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Nio Inc. NIO

Nio’s stock surged by 8.17%, closing at $7.02. The stock hit an intraday high of $7.09 and a low of $6.48, with a 52-week range of $7.71 to $3.02. The rise follows UBS’s upgrade of Nio from Neutral to Buy, with a price target increase from $6.20 to $8.50. Additionally, Nio’s shipment of a new model to dealers contributed to the positive momentum.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s shares climbed 5.29%, ending the day at $14.32. The stock reached a high of $14.65 and a low of $13.73, within a 52-week range of $17.15 to $9.50. The increase comes after Rivian announced its expansion in the U.S. with a new facility in Georgia. The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant step in their electric vehicle production.

Moderna Inc. MRNA

Moderna’s stock rose by 4.02%, closing at $24.84. The day’s high was $25.63, with a low of $23.91, and the 52-week range was $75.37 to $23.15. This uptick followed the release of preliminary data showing an eight-fold increase in antibodies with their updated Spikevax formula targeting the LP.8.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s shares increased by 1.87%, closing at $779. The stock’s intraday high was $781.36, with a low of $765.10, and a 52-week range of $796.25 to $479.80. The rise came after a leak revealed Meta’s next-generation smart glasses, which the analyst Ross Gerber called a “game changer.”

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR

BitMine’s stock rose by 5.31%, closing at $55.93. The stock’s high was $57.01, with a low of $50.90, and a 52-week range of $161 to $3.20. The increase follows BitMine’s report of holding over 2.15 million Ethereum ETH/USD tokens, making it the world’s largest Ethereum treasury company.

